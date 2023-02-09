Brochure of Int'l Year of Millets launched

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 8

The Haryana CM launched the International Year of Millets 2023 brochure of the Ministry of Development of North East Region at the 36th Surajkund International Handicrafts Mela here this noon.

According to a senior district official, the release of the brochure has been part of the drive launched by the Union Government to promote the use of millets after the recent move of the the United Nations Council, which has declared 2023 as the Millet Year. He said the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had also called for promoting the use of Millet. “With Haryana too making tireless efforts to promote millets, many delicious and healthy millet dishes have been prepared and served at the Surajkund Mela,” said the CM soon after the release of the brochure.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also had lunch with his Cabinet and the MLAs at Rajhans Hotel here today. During this, a cultural extravaganza of foreign artists displaying their art and culture was also presented by them. Foreign cultural troupes created an atmosphere resonating with the cultural diversity of the world, said an official, who added that the presentations enlivened their ancient traditions and way of life. A glimpse of the G-20 theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ was depicted on the stage during the event.