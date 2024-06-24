Broken benches, neglected gym: Panipat park turns to wasteland

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, June 23
The park on the main road of Sector 12 is in poor shape for several years due to lack of care. It was developed in the memory of Ustad Nand Lal of Hyderabadi Biradari, who was considered among the makers of Panipat as a ‘Textile City’.
As per sources, the site was in an abandoned condition earlier. On the demand of local residents and due to some political reasons, it was converted into a park during the first regime of the BJP-led government.
The sources said the park was developed by the Municipal Corporation (MC) and Rs 15 lakh was spent on the directions of the then MLA Rohita Rewri, who also belonged to Hyderabadi Biradari. Even the machines of the open gym were established by the MC here.
But the MC has forgotten to take care of the park after construction. Now, the condition of the park is such that there is no gardener to maintain it. The open gym machines are in poor shape and covered in weeds due to lack of care and the gate has also started to break. The submersible of the park has also been damaged.
Pradeep Sharma, a resident of Sector 12, said earlier the park was regularly maintained by people. They also pooled money for the installation of the submersible in the park. But, they didn’t get any support from the MC to maintain the park.
The park is located at a prime location, opposite the SDVM School. The residents are ready to maintain the park properly, but it is not possible without the support of the MC or other government departments, he said.
Anil Rewri, a resident of the area, said the people living nearby often used to come here for a walk and children used to play here regularly. But, the park is in utter neglect for the last three years.
The open gym machines are in a poor shape, grass has grown haphazardly and flowers are also damaged. Earlier people were taking care of it, but now they have also stopped and the park is lying in an abandoned condition, he added.
Before the construction of the park, the location was used as a parking spot by the school. Later, the MC developed the park for the local residents, but it has also reached a deplorable condition. The MC should take steps to maintain the park properly, he asserted.
