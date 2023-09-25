Broken roads, non-functional taps greet farmers at Karnal grain market

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, September 24

The procurement of paddy is all set to begin tomorrow, but poor infrastructure and facilities, like broken roads, non-functional water taps, poor drainage, heaps of garbage, shortage of plastic sheets to cover paddy during rain, besides stray cattle, are major irritants at Karnal grain market. The situation is the same in the majority of grain markets of the district, said an official.

Several heaps of paddy were soaked in the rain on Sunday afternoon in the absence of plastic sheets. “Paddy variety ‘1509’ has been arriving at the markets for the past over a month, while parmal varieties have been coming for the past fortnight, yet neither the market committee nor arhtiyas have arranged for sufficient plastic covers. On Sunday, heaps of paddy were soaked in rain,” complained Ram Lal, a farmer.

The Karnal Arhtiyas Association has already raised these issues with officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), but to no avail. “Nearly all roads are in a pathetic condition and full of potholes, making it especially risky for those on two-wheelers. We have raised these issues with the secretary of the Karnal market committee and Executive Engineer of HSAMB, but no measures have been taken so far,” said Rajnish Chaudhary, president of the Karnal Arhtiyas Association.

Basic potable water facility was also missing. All water coolers and taps require servicing, so farmers and others coming to the grain market could drink clean water, he said.

Jai Bhagwan Mudgil, secretary of the market committee, claimed that they had made all arrangements for procurement. Facilities of power and drinking water had been made in the grain market and staff had been appointed for procurement. Arhtiyas had been asked to ensure the availability of plastic sheets. “As regards the recarpeting of roads, we have written to the Executive Engineer,” he stated. Executive Engineer of the marketing board could not be contacted.

