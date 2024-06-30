Broken roads, potholes put Hisar commuters’ lives at risk

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 29

With the monsoon season round the corner, potholed roads in the town pose threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler drivers. Residents allege that the broken patches and potholes dotting the roads in the interior of the town not only cause inconvenience to the commuters but also put the lives of commuters at risk.

The district administration had vowed to repair the damaged portions after a woman died in April. She had fallen off a two-wheeler. The vehicle had hit a pothole near new Sabji Mandi road. There seems to be no end to the miseries of the residents. Arun Sihag, a social activist, said the potholes could be spotted on almost every road in the town. “There is no road in the town which is pothole-free. One can visit any locality or any corner of the town, there are broken patches on every road,” he said. About a 100-m patch of the road — from Matka Chowk to Lajpat Nagar on the Uday Bhanu Hans road— has a number of potholes. In the Patel Nagar locality, the roads are broken.

The interiors of the town, including the localities in the Mill Gate area, are also in bad shape. Similar problems exist in Mahavir Colony, 12 Quarters road, Shyamlal Dhani etc. The death of Anita Devi on the new Sabji Mandi road in April this year had irked the residents of the town, After which, the district administration called a meeting of the Haryana Public Works Department and instructions were given to repair all potholes and patches. Sihag alleged that the problem persisted despite the directions to this effect. He said these potholes could result in a mishap anytime, especially during the rainy season when the potholes are inundated with rainwater.

