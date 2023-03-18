Broken signboard in panchkula serves no purpose

A broken signboard on the road connecting the Shimla-Zirakpur highway near Sector 21 in Panchkula speaks volumes about the lackadaisical attitude of the civic administration. The purpose of this signboard is not being solved as commuters can make nothing out of it. It has proved to be misleading for the commuters as well as residents in the locality. The authorities concerned must get it repaired at the earliest.
Vinayak G, Panchkula
Encroachments on Pipli-Pehowa Road
THE encroachments on Pipli-Pehowa Road is posing a problem for the free movement of heavy traffic. An entire market, in the form of encroachers, has come up along the main gate and the boundary wall of the Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra. Due to this, regular accidents and brawls can be witnessed here. The local authorities must act to solve the problem. Ravinder Singh Maliki, Kurukshetra
‘Car-o-bar’ culture flourishing in city
PEOPLE consuming alcohol in cars parked near liquor vends and eating joints have become a common sight in the city. It does not offer a healthy atmosphere, especially to women and children, and other passers-by. The practice has also increased the risk of group clashes and road mishaps here. Kiran Kaushik, Rohtak
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
