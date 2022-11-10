Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Broken toilets in Mini Secretariat

ALL toilets in the Hisar mini secretariat are in an unhygienic condition. Besides poor ventilation, broken toilet seats, doors and washbasin, filthy floors, lack of soap/handwash/sanitiser and foul smell is the reality of these toilets. It is difficult for visitors to even wait in the verandas as the stink is too prominent. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem and offer relief to the visitors. Surender, Hisar

Unauthorised dairies pose health risk in Yamunanagar

UNAUTHORISED dairies are posing a health hazard to residents in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. They are affected by the sanitary condition in their areas, which has become worse as the dairy owners flush animal secretion like cow dung into sewers. This leads to the frequent choking of sewer lines and spread of diseases. The MC authorities must shift these dairies away from residential areas. Anil Kaushik, Yamunanagar

Heaps of garbage in sectt complex

THE Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan is being followed throughout the country, but the Karnal mini secretariat is not following the campaign as garbage is strewn at various places in the complex. Heaps of garbage can be seen in the parking area as well as near the park. The authorities must keep regular checks to offer cleanliness in the secretariat complex. Gaurav Aneja, Karnal