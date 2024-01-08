A number of broken/uncovered manholes in Ambala Sadar have become a likely source of mishaps in the area. These manholes emanate foul smell, making the conditions in the localities falling within the city limits inhabitable. The authorities concerned should ensure that all such manholes are repaired or covered on priority to prevent any untoward incident. —Onkar Singh, Ambala
Garbage heaps, poorly lit streets in Faridabad
The Block E of Sector 11 in Faridabad is a prominent residential area of the city as one of its lanes provides connectivity to the Metro station and a national highway. However, block residents often complain about heaps of garbage on the roadside and poorly-lit streets posing safety and health hazards. The Faridabad Municipal Corporation should ensure that the residents’ grievances are resolved at the earliest. —Beenu Bhalla, Faridabad
Old-age home in Bhiwani needs authorities’ attention
AN old-age home in Bhiwani’s Sector 13 is in a poor condition and needs urgent repairs. Despite several complaints having been lodged with the authorities concerned, no change has taken place. Members of the Bhiwani Residents Welfare Association recently met with the Grievances Committee, but it yielded no positive result. The district administration should take note of the problem and ensure that the building is repaired and infrastructure maintained. —Ram Kishan Sharma, Bhiwani
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws
Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...
We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda
BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab
INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda
Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...
138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name
Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims