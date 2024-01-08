A number of broken/uncovered manholes in Ambala Sadar have become a likely source of mishaps in the area. These manholes emanate foul smell, making the conditions in the localities falling within the city limits inhabitable. The authorities concerned should ensure that all such manholes are repaired or covered on priority to prevent any untoward incident. —Onkar Singh, Ambala

Garbage heaps, poorly lit streets in Faridabad

The Block E of Sector 11 in Faridabad is a prominent residential area of the city as one of its lanes provides connectivity to the Metro station and a national highway. However, block residents often complain about heaps of garbage on the roadside and poorly-lit streets posing safety and health hazards. The Faridabad Municipal Corporation should ensure that the residents’ grievances are resolved at the earliest. —Beenu Bhalla, Faridabad

Old-age home in Bhiwani needs authorities’ attention

AN old-age home in Bhiwani’s Sector 13 is in a poor condition and needs urgent repairs. Despite several complaints having been lodged with the authorities concerned, no change has taken place. Members of the Bhiwani Residents Welfare Association recently met with the Grievances Committee, but it yielded no positive result. The district administration should take note of the problem and ensure that the building is repaired and infrastructure maintained. —Ram Kishan Sharma, Bhiwani

