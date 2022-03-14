BSc aviation course

Gurugram: A group led by Gurugram University Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Kumar and MS Turan arrived to inspect Jet Serve Aviation Pvt Limited office in Gurugram, Sector 77, seeing the wide range of job opportunities in the aviation industry. VC Kumar met SR Ola, the company's CEO, to examine all aspects of the aviation industry in-depth and to hold preliminary discussions on how to work in this area under the PPP model. As a result of the government's aviation policies, many private companies have entered this industry. Students will have no trouble finding work after completing this linked course because there is high demand for a diverse range of talents in the aviation industry. In light of this, Gurugram University is considering offering internship-integrated BSc aviation courses to its students.

New VC of law varsity takes charge

Sonepat: Dr Archana Mishra, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, formally took charge by offering flowers on the statue of mother Saraswati. Registrar Dr Amit Kumar welcomed the newly appointed VC with a bouquet and congratulated her. VC Dr Mishra said the interest of the university would be paramount to her. Her first priority will be to work for the all-round development of the university in the field of education.

Statistician award for Prof Malik

Rohtak: Professor SC Malik, Department of Statistics, MD University, has been honoured with the distinguished Statistician Award 2021 instituted by the Indian Society for Probability and Statistics (ISPS).The award was bestowed on him today at an international conference in conjunction with the 41st annual convention of the ISPS held online from March 11-13 at the Department of Statistics, Osmania University, Hyderabad. He had joined as a lecturer in the MDU in 1991 and became Professor of statistics in 2008. He served as head, department of statistics, from September 2018 to September 2021 and has been working as the proctor of the university for the past six years. He has been actively engaged in research on various topics of statistics and his areas of interest include Reliability Theory & Modelling, Sampling Theory and Information Theory. Dr Malik has published 205 research papers in journals of repute and published books also.