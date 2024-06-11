BSF jawan among 3 dead in accident

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 10

Three persons, including a BSF personnel, his grandmother and another villager, died when their car rammed into a roadside tree near Jhalnia village on the Bhuna-Fatehabad road in Fatehabad district today.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu (31), the BSF jawan who had come to his village on leave, Savitri Devi and Ramchander. The police said that Sonu was posted in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir and had come to his village on May 18 on annual leave.

The police said Sonu and her grandmother were going to meet his aunt who was admitted at a hospital in Fatehabad town today. Another villager, Ramchander, also accompanied them as he had some work at Fatehabad.

The accident occurred when Sonu tried to overtake another vehicle but lost control over his car, which then veered off the road and rammed into a tree. The passersby took them to the Civil Hospital in Fatehabad, where doctors declared them dead.

In another road accident, a 50-year-old man, Sajjan Singh, of Surewala village died near Uklana on the Sirsa-Chandigarh highway after a truck ran over him. The police sent the body to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.

