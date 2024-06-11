BSF jawan among 3 dead in accident

Hisar, June 10
Three persons, including a BSF personnel, his grandmother and another villager, died when their car rammed into a roadside tree near Jhalnia village on the Bhuna-Fatehabad road in Fatehabad district today.
The deceased have been identified as Sonu (31), the BSF jawan who had come to his village on leave, Savitri Devi and Ramchander. The police said that Sonu was posted in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir and had come to his village on May 18 on annual leave.
The police said Sonu and her grandmother were going to meet his aunt who was admitted at a hospital in Fatehabad town today. Another villager, Ramchander, also accompanied them as he had some work at Fatehabad.
The accident occurred when Sonu tried to overtake another vehicle but lost control over his car, which then veered off the road and rammed into a tree. The passersby took them to the Civil Hospital in Fatehabad, where doctors declared them dead.
In another road accident, a 50-year-old man, Sajjan Singh, of Surewala village died near Uklana on the Sirsa-Chandigarh highway after a truck ran over him. The police sent the body to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare
Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY
Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet
Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...