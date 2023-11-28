BSF official killed in road accident

Rohtak, November 27
BSF Head Constable Shamsher was killed and three of his family members were injured after the auto-rickshaw, in which they were travelling, hit a road divider and overturned today. The family belonged to Kharainti village in the district. They were returning from a family function.
