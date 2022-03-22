BSNL cables snap during digging of sewer lines in Ambala cantt

Over 100 BSNL landline telephone kept lying off road in the Defence Colony, Ambala Cantt, from March 10 to 20. It was the same old story, the tele cables were snapped by a JCB while digging sewerage lines. They do not seem to have learnt anything from the past repeated snapping of underground cables by a JCB. Why can't the authorities coordinate while digging the sewerage, to save the underground assets? Why do they make people suffer every time? And why don't they listen to users like us whose office work suffers and online teaching/guidance of schoolchildren takes a severe beating? May the authorities please read this, and take corrective measures to prevent repeated disruptions in BSNL communication. —Col RD Singh (Retd), Ambala Cantt

Pathetic condition of roads in Kurukshetra

The condition of roads in Kurukshetra is pathetic and there is not a single road in here that is free of potholes--even the main road connecting Pipli to Kurukshetra University. Most of the roads have not been repaired for the past eight years despite having huge potholes. Special mention needs to be made of the road connecting Umri to the rest of the city via Sector 30, Sector 4 and Sector 8 as heavy vehicles pass on this road and since no repair has been carried out, the potholes have become so big that the tyres of these heavy vehicles get stuck in these and vehicles overturn. The metalled road is completely missing and roads are worse than the 'Kutcha' roads of villages. The administration needs to take cognizance of the issue so that further accidents can be prevented. —Dr Karambir Sharma, Kurukshetra

What our readers say

