BSNL to organise telephone adalat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will organise a “telephone adalat” and an open house session at the office of the General Manager, Ambala telecom district, on November 15.

It will be organised with the objective of hearing complaints or disputes related to telephone services of all telephone centres falling in Ambala telecom district.

Complaints as regards excessive telephone bill, service delivery and non-timely or delayed telephony etc. will be entertained during the adalat.

The grievances discussed in courts earlier and the cases in which decisions have already been communicated will not be entertained during the adalat. The consumers will have to submit their complaints in duplicate with relevant documents to the Sub Divisional Engineer (Operations) O/o General Manager, Ambala telecom district, during office hours.

#Ambala