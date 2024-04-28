BSP announces Sirsa Lok Sabha candidate

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 27

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has named Leeluram Aasakhera as its candidate for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. The announcement was made on Saturday by BSP’s state president Rajbir Sorkhi. He said at present, it is a challenging situation in the country.

“In the past decade, the incumbent government has done nothing. During the same period, inflation, unemployment and hatred have increased. The government has forced farmers, labourers, traders, and others to hit the streets,” he added.

He said BSP supremo Mayawati is the only one who is brave enough to challenge the BJP. Sorkhi said the BSP will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats. Regarding the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, he said Leeluram Aasakhera will work to deliver results.

The Congress has given the ticket to Kumari Selja, while BJP fielded Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa. Ramesh Khatak from JJP is in the poll fray. INLD has given the ticket to Sandeep Lot.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa