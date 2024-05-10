BSP candidate withdraws papers

Rohtak, May 9
The Congress today got another shot in the arm when BSP candidate from Rohtak Rajesh withdrew his nomination papers and announced to support Congress nominee Deepender Hooda. Rajesh announced his decision while sharing the stage with state Congress president Uday Bhan at Nindana village here.
Earlier, Rajesh had issued a statement saying he had decided to enter the electoral fray to fight against the anti-Dalit and anti-Babasaheb forces. He accused the BJP of promoting anti-constitutional sentiments.
