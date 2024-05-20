BSP to oppose Congress candidate in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 19

The state leadership of the BSP today announced to oppose Rohtak Congress candidate Deepender Hooda.

BSP state president Rajbir Sorkhi, while addressing a news conference here today, blamed Deepender for the withdrawal of nomination papers by BSP candidate Rajesh from Rohtak.

Rajesh, after withdrawing the nomination on May 9, also announced to support the Congress in the elections. At present, the BSP has no candidate in the fray from Rohtak.

“Rajesh withdrew his nomination without informing the party leadership. Horse-trading has been done into the matter and the Congress candidate is behind it. We will work to ensure the defeat of the Congress in Rohtak by making people of BCs/SCs aware of it,” claimed Sorkhi.

Sorkhi informed that Rajesh was expelled from the party a few days after he withdrew nomination and extended support to the Congress.

