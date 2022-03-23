Budget Management, 9 other Bills passed

Chandigarh, March 22

The Haryana Assembly today passed 10 Bills.

These included the Haryana Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2022, the Haryana Prohibition of Change of Public Utilities Bill, 2022, the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2022, the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Haryana Mechanical Vehicles (Levy of Tolls) Amendment Bill, 2022, the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Bill, 2022, and the Transplantation of Human Organs (Haryana Validation) Bill, 2022. The other Bills included the Haryana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Amendment Bill, 2022.