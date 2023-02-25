Budget mum on Gurugram-Faridabad Metro, residents feel let down

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, February 24
City residents, who were hoping that funds would be allocated for the Gurugram-Faridabad Metro project, are disappointed as CM Manohar Lal Khattar did not mention it in the Budget speech.
“The CM had announced the project at a public meeting here on April 11, 2016. The detailed project report was completed two years ago, but no funds have been sanctioned till now,” said Varun Sheokand, a city resident.
The work to prepare the DPR was allocated to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in 2019. The line will start at Bata Chowk in Faridabad and end at Vatika Chowk in Gurugram. It will cover a distance of 32.14 km and have nine stations.
Ramneek Prabhakar, general secretary, the Manufacturers Association Faridabad, said metro connectivity between the two largest cities of the state had become the need of the hour. “The project will benefit thousands of commuters who travel between the two cities daily. It will also reduce traffic congestion on roads,” he added.
Neeraj Sharma, MLA from NIT Assembly segment, said the delay in announcing funds for the project was worrisome, he added.
