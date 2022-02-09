Budget Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha from March 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here today that the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha would begin on March 2.

Talking to reporters here after a meeting of the Haryana Cabinet, Khattar said the exact duration of the session would be finalised at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Vidhan Sabha.

Meanwhile, the meeting took following decisions:

Rules amended: The Haryana Cabinet today approved the proposal regarding amendment in the Punjab Distillery Rules, 1932. The amendment would make it mandatory for all distilleries to install flow meters to plug the possibility of pilferages by distilleries. Meanwhile, the meeting approved a proposal regarding granting relief of Rs 2,19,56,524 in license fee for the year 2020-21 to the retail liquor licensees.

Working capital: The cabinet accorded approval of working capital loan of Rs 1000 crore to Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HSIIDC) for the acquisition of land and development of infrastructure facilities and make payment of enhanced compensation to the farmers.

Bill approved: The Cabinet approved the draft of the Repealing Bill 2021 for placing before the Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha. As per the Draft Bill, 20 Acts of Revenue and Disaster Management Department which, are no longer in use, have to be repealed.

Approval: The Haryana Cabinet gave ex- post facto approval of the MoU, signed on January 21, 2022, between Himachal Pradesh and Haryana Government for the construction of Adi Badri Dam under Sarasvati River Rejuvenation and Heritage Development Project for Rs. 388.16 crore.

Scheme: The Haryana Cabinet today approved the implementation of Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana (MMPSY).Under MMPSY, sanctions amounting to Rs 270.84 crore to the 8,77,538 families were issued during 2019-20 and 2020-21 on the self-declaration basis as per the applications received on the MMPSY portal.

Sugar mill: Through another decision, a proposal regarding sanction of term loan of Rs 8.92 core to the Shahabad Sugar Mills for setting up of an ethanol plant was approved.

Finance Department: The meeting approved a proposal regarding the revival of Department of Institutional Finance and Credit Control (IFCC) under the Finance Department with the creation of 15 new posts.

Grant: The meeting also gave ex-facto approval to a proposal regarding providing financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of Late Brig Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, a Haryana resident, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu helicopter crash accident.

Utilities Bill: The Haryana Cabinet approved the proposal regarding the framing of “The Haryana Prohibition of Change of Public Utilities Bill, 2021”. Over a period of time,, public utilities in the form of government buildings have come up on the lands belonging to private individuals/entities. As per the Bill, these individuals will not be able reclaim the land concerned after a period of 20 years.

