Build medical college on time, says Dushyant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala directed officials to expedite the construction of the proposed Government Medical College and Hospital in Sirsa. He stressed on the importance of adhering to the project’s timeline.

He emphasised the need to expedite the construction of the facility and the recruitment of staff for the college.

Presiding over a meeting with officials of the Medical Education and Research and Finance Department here today, Chautala conducted a comprehensive review of the progress made in the construction of the medical college and provided essential guidelines.

During the meeting, Chautala learned that approximately Rs 1010.37 crore would be allocated for the construction of the medical college. The college will be spread over approximately 21 acres.

The approval for this project had been granted by the Chief Minister’s office. The college slated to offer 100 seats for MBBS admissions.

#Dushyant Chautala #Sirsa