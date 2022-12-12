Build robust intel to trace criminals, cops told in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 11

The Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, PK Agrawal, directed the Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to immediately build a robust mechanism for getting intelligence about criminal elements who had been found involved in criminal activities and target killings.

While reviewing the state-level crime review meeting at the HPA, Madhuban, the DGP suggested exploring the possibility of gathering information about all such elements from villages/towns so that a criminal intelligence network system about such miscreants playing into the hands of gangsters could be readily be available to the police. “The police will also keep a close watch on the social media handles of these people and gangs,” the DGP added.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to make Haryana a crime-free and drug-free state, the DGP asked all police officers to adopt a result-oriented strategy to prevent drug abuse and prevent criminal activities by identifying all big fish involved in drug peddling and gangster activities across the state.