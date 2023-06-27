Builder issues safety alert after rain leaves Chintels Paradiso F tower balcony sagging

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 26

Besides perennial problem of waterlogging after Sunday’s rain, the structural safety of many high rises here is under scanner. Balconies of already declared unsafe F tower of Chintels Paradiso have dislocated and pose a risk of collapsing.

The builder as a precautionary measure has barricaded the tower and issued an alert for residents of four towers in the society. Residents had been asked not to venture near the unsafe tower. What, however, has been cited as major concern is the fact that two families despite repeated notices and reminders have still not vacated the F tower.

“It has come to our notice that the balcony of F 403 is sagging and poses a serious threat to residents’ movement. As per your directions no repair should be carried out in structures. Keeping the safety of residents in mind we are cordoning off the F tower area. In case of any mishap we should not be held responsible as all precautions have been take to make sure residents avoid use of the affected area,” reads a letter shot by the Chintels Paradiso builder to the administration.

The letter further states: “Despite repeated requests two families are still living in the F tower. We request you to intervene in interest of their safety and immediately get the flats vacated.”

“The F tower has a major damage and can collapse. Some residents refuse to understand that their life is at stake. Our team will go to society tomorrow and find the reason why the two families are not vacating flats,” said District Town and Country Planner (Enforcement) Manish Yadav.

Many other societies have reported damage after it rained. A lane caved in at Signature Roselia in Sector 95 and water entered the foundation of a tower. Residents feared that it might collapse.

“Water is flowing like river under the L tower. We are scared that it will weaken the core structure and the tower could collapse,” said a resident of Signature Roselia.

A chunk of plaster fell from the 11th floor on vehicles in Sector 81- based Signature Synera. Residents claim that falling chunks of plaster had become a regular affair in society.

A special team of auditors has already done a visual audit of over 52 societies in Gurugram and submitted its report to the administration. On basis of report, 20 societies with worst damage to structures and in need of urgent attention would be shortlisted for round two of the structural audit.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has shot a letter to GMDA asking it to immediately repair section of a road near the cloverleaf interchange in Sector 75-A. The road near Kherki Daula caved in on Sunday following overnight rain.