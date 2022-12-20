Builder told to pay allottees for delay in possession

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 19

Granting major relief to allottees, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, has directed Pareena Laxmi Infrastructure Private Limited to pay delayed possession charges (DPC) to its allottees at prescribed interest rate well within the time specified in the order issued on December 9. RERA court’s order will bring relief to as many as 51 allottees of the Pareena Laxmi affordable group housing society located at Sector 99, Gurugram.

The society failed to deliver possessions of units to allottees within the time specified in the builder buyer agreement (BBA) and thereby, it has defaulted its own commitment and is liable to pay delayed possession charges to allottee-cum-bonafide complainants as per the provisions of the RERA Act, 2016.

“Hence, the authority hereby passes this order and issues the following directions under Section 37 of the Act to ensure compliance of obligations cast upon the promoter. The respondent promoter is directed to pay interest at the prescribed rate for every month of delay from the due date of possession till the date of offer of possession to the complainant as per Section 19(10) of the Act,” said the Act.

“The arrears of such interest accrued during the delayed period shall be paid by the promoter to the allottees within a period of 90 days from the date of this order as per rule 16(2),” said the order.