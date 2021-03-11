Building code amended in Haryana, plot owners can cover more ground

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, April 27

Unveiling a bonanza for thousands of property owners in Haryana, the BJP-JJP government has allowed ground coverage of 75 per cent for residential plots up 250 sq m (10 marlas). The current ground coverage was 66 per cent. This coupled with a maximum floor area ratio (FAR) of 165 per cent for plots up to 100 sq m and 145 per cent for plots between 100-250 sq m and other incentives are part of the amended Haryana Building Code 2017.

Basement allowed A maximum of ground coverage of 75 per cent for plots up to 250 sq m.

Allottees can have FAR of 300 per cent up to 250 sq m on payment basis.

Ground coverage of 66 per cent for plots above 250 sq m.

Allottees can have a maximum FAR of 264 per cent for plots above 250 sq m.

Single-level basement allowed for all plot owners.

Now, FAR beyond 165 per cent (for up to 100 sq m) can go up to 300 per cent for which the allottees will have to pay extra money. While the permissible FAR for 100-250 sq m plots would be 145 per cent, it can go up to 300 per cent on payment basis, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department, said.

As against 60 per cent ground coverage, the coverage for plots measuring between 250-350 sq m will now be 66 per cent with FAR of 130 per cent. The maximum FAR in this category will be 264 per cent. Similarly, the ground coverage for 350-500 sq m plots will also be 66 per cent and FAR would be 120 per cent. The maximum FAR can be 264 per cent.

There is also huge relief for owners of large plots from 500 to 1,000 sq m (one and two kanals). They will now be able to avail ground coverage of 66 per cent as against the prevailing 60 per cent. The maximum allowed FAR allowed in this category will be 264 per cent on payment basis. In normal course, the FAR will be 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, Suresh Aggarwal, president of the Haryana Property Dealers Welfare Association, said the amendments in the Haryana Building Code would provide relief to property owners at a time when land costs have skyrocketed across the state. A single-level basement has been allowed in all the categories of the plots. The maximum permissible height for stilt plus four floors will be 16.5m, the order added.

According to the amended code, no balcony will be permitted beyond the rear zoning, ensuring better air and sunlight for the residential properties. The minimum rear setback for plots up to 75 sq m will be 1.5m and it will be 2m for 75-250 sq m. For plots above 250 sq m, the minimum rear setback will be 3m.

Parking woes

The amended rules, especially 75 per cent ground coverage and FAR, will lead to parking woes in the houses where stilt parking has not been constructed. Officials highlighted that for constructing four storeys, stilt parking had been made mandatory. Owners will have to make adequate parking arrangements in 25 per cent of the remaining area where they want to construct only three storeys as per existing norms.