Building collapse: Haryana govt orders audit of 5 more residential societies for compliance

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 24

Taking cognisance of building collapse in Chintel Paradiso society, Sector 109, Gurugram, the director, town and country planning, Haryana, has ordered structural audit of five more residential societies. These societies are located in Sectors 107, 108, 109 and 110-A.

The DTP issued order to STP, DTP, DTPE, Gurugram for audit of Raheja Vedanta, Sector 108; Raheja Atharwa, Sector 109; Brisk Lumbini, Sector 109; M3M Woodshire, Sector 107; and Mahindra Aura, Sector 110-A. It may be noted that DTP RS Bhath also visited Brisk Lumbini society as the residents had filed complaint after the Chintel incident.

“Keeping in view, the seriousness of the matter and threat to the life of the residents, it has been decided to get the audit of structural stability, quality of construction, which includes use of materials in required ratio, quality of steel used and quality of other material used, etc., of the tower mentioned in the above colonies from IIT, Roorkee, on urgent basis on the same pattern as being done by IIT Delhi in Chintal Paradiso, Sector 109, Gurugram. The audit team will also flag any other issues of stability of structure or quality of material noticed and suggests measures to cure any defect. The structure audit will be held on the cost of respective developer,” read the order.

The builders of societies concerned have also been served notice about the impending structural audit.

“Keeping in view the structural audit requirement by the residents of M3M Woodshire, the Company has engaged with M/s Bureau Veritas, an independent NABL accredited French company which has specialisation in the structural audit, health monitoring & testing, inspection and certification. Based on the report, M3M India will take necessary steps to the satisfaction of our residents,” said spokesperson, M3M India.