Building of primary school in ruins at Rohtak's Kiloi village

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Kiloi (Rohtak), April 5

The building of Government Primary School at Kiloi village in Rohtak district is in a dilapidated condition. As per the school authorities, 10 out of 13 rooms of the school building are unfit for use.

A visit to the school by The Tribune team today revealed that the walls of the school building had developed cracks and the floor of many rooms had caved in. Moreover, government middle and senior secondary schools, located on the same premises, also lacked teachers and support staff.

“A drawing teacher and a computer lab attendant have been teaching maths to the students as there are no regular teachers for maths and science at the schools,” revealed a schoolteacher, requesting not to be named.

Another teacher at the school stated that they had been pooling funds to engage a cleanliness worker for the school premises.

“The primary school has only two teachers. One of them went on medical leave recently. The second teacher arranged for a local resident to work as a teacher during the leave period and paid for it from his own pocket,” maintained school sources.

The school Principal, Dr Suresh Sangwan, said she had assumed charge in September and had apprised the authorities concerned of the prevailing situation.

“The demands for teachers and support staff as well as the demolition of the dilapidated rooms and construction of new ones have been duly sent to the authorities concerned,” she asserted.

Village sarpanch Vijay said he had taken up the matter with the district authorities and would pursue it so as to ensure the provision of quality education to village children.

District Education Officer Manjeet Malik said the buildings of some schools in the district had been declared condemned and demolished, while the process to assess the condition of others was in progress.