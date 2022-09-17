Built on panchayat land, Haryana Police demolish gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya's house

Faridabad, September 16
A house of gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya built illegally on panchayat land at Faridpur village in the district was razed today as part of an ongoing drive to demolish properties bought from the proceeds of crime.
Police spokesperson Sube Singh confirmed this.
The house, built on 350 sq yard, was situated on the outskirts of the village. It was built for storing fodder and housing cattle.
Faridpuriya, who was a henchman of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, is lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi. He has been booked in cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, loot and possession of illegal weapons. Kaushal, too, is behind bars. The police spokesperson said the demolition in Faridpur village was the second such action in the past three days. On Wednesday, the police had demolished several illegal shops of Asma Khatun, who has been booked for drug peddling, in the NIT area here.
“The demolition drive has been launched on the directions of the Haryana Government. The focus is on properties bought using the proceeds of crime from loot and extortion,” added the police spokesperson.
