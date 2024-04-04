Bulk waste generators must register by April 30

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 3

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram has given an ultimatum to all bulk waste generators to register themselves on the online portal by April 30.

Dr Narhari Singh Banger, MC Commissioner, issued the directive on Wednesday, stating that registration on the online portal is compulsory for residential, industrial, commercial and institutional units that generate waste of 50 kg or more per day.

Entities must register at gov.in/BWG. Additionally, non-bulk waste generators must also make a self-declaration on the portal to access other benefits.

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016, those generating 50 kg or more of waste per day are classified as bulk waste generators. They are mandated to dispose of daily waste on their premises. They are also required to separate wet, dry and hazardous waste, and process wet waste into compost or biogas on-site. Dry and hazardous waste must be handed over to authorised recyclers. Violation of these rules may result in heavy fines.

Dr Naresh Kumar, the MC Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission), highlighted the operation of a material recovery facility at Ecogram - centre for sustainable solutions. This facility, managed by an NGO, processes 5 tonnes of waste per day.

