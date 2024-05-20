Bulldozer rally in Sirsa ahead of Yogi’s visit

Our Correspondent

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 19

To support BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar at the Sirsa seat, local MLA Gopal Kanda and BJP leader Gobind Kanda organised a bulldozer rally ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally scheduled for Monday.

Similar event in Kurukshetra Kurukshetra: To invite people to the Vijay Sankalp rally to be addressed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Kurukshetra on Monday, a bulldozer rally was organised by the BJP on Sunday. Led by Minister of State and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, it covered various localities of the city and appealed to the people to attend the rally of ‘Bulldozer Baba’ in large numbers.

Everyone was astonished to see the long line of JCB machines (bulldozers). Large cut-outs of the UP CM were placed on each bulldozer. The rally was led by Gobind Kanda.

The bulldozer rally started from near the Mela Ground on Begu Road. MLA Gopal Kanda flagged off the rally with a Shri Ram flag. He said the whole world knows UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “Bulldozer Baba”.

Yogi has crushed the mafia in Uttar Pradesh. This bulldozer rally has been organised in his honour, he said. Gopal Kanda added that the people of Sirsa are fortunate to get an opportunity to see Yogi. BJP leaders Gobind Kanda, Ravi Mehla, Amit Soni, Subhash Chaudhary and Mohit Joshi, among others, participated in the bulldozer rally.

Pradeep Mehta, district coordinator of the legal cell of the INLD has demanded action from the District Election Officer regarding the bulldozer rally. Mehta said the BJP is trying to influence voters by using saffron flags on JCB machines and by forcibly tying saffron flags on e-rickshaws in the city. Congress’ Naveen Kedia, asked what message the BJP intends to convey by holding such a rally.

