Randeep Surjewala's allegations bundle of lies: Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 1
Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh termed Randeep Surjewala’s allegations regarding sending Haryana’s electricity to Gujarat as a bundle of lies and termed it as misleading the people of the state.
Done in Cong rule
The ‘Mundra-Mahendragarh High Voltage Direct Current’ line was replaced with a ‘Inter State Transmission System’ in 2013. It was approved by the Cabinet on May 14, 2014, when Surjewala was part of the Cabinet. Ranjit Singh, Power Minister
In a statement issued here, the Power Minister alleged Surjewala’s memory seemed to have deteriorated significantly as the ‘Mundra-Mahendragarh High Voltage Direct Current’ 500 kV line was replaced with a ‘Inter State Transmission System’ on the orders of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on Adani’s plea in 2013. The same order was approved by the Cabinet on May 14, 2014, when Surjewala was part of the Cabinet during the Congress government.
Ranjit Singh informed that during the Congress rule, the ‘Mundra-Mahendragarh High Voltage Direct Current Line’ became part of the ‘Inter State Transmission System Network’ and all control over it was on the basis of ‘Regional Grid Stability’ on the basis of ‘National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC)’.
The NLDC is an independent body over which Haryana neither has administrative nor operational control.
