Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 25

Burglars broke into a cooperative bank in Baldev Nagar area of Ambala City on Sunday night.

They cut open several lockers and decamped with jewellery and other valuables.

The bank employees came to know about the incident on Monday and sounded the police.

Baldev Nagar police officials reached the spot and started the investigation.

The burglars entered the bank after drilling a hole in a wall.

The exact loss is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information, locker holders started reaching the bank.

#Ambala