Burning, dumping of garbage in the open

Burning and dumping of garbage in the open has become common in Faridabad city despite tall claims of maintaining discipline by the authorities concerned. Besides being illegal, it also leads to acute air pollution. No action is taken against offenders most of the time, resulting in violations on a regular basis. The authorities need to focus on the issue as it has already gained severity, making Faridabad one of the most polluted cities in the country.

Ajay Bahl, Faridabad

No white line, signboard on highways

With the onset of winter season, fog has started enveloping the region in the morning, but white line and signboards are missing at various highways in Rewari district posing a serious threat to commuters. The authorities should pay heed and ensure white line and signboards on every road to prevent the possibility of mishaps.

Parveen Kumar, Rewari

Illegal hoardings in Mahendragarh

Illegal hoardings and banners of political leaders for commercial activities have been dotted in Mahendragarh city for a long time, but the municipal authorities are turning a blind eye towards the issue. Majority of the hoardings and banners have been put up either on electricity poles or trees. These are a blot on the beauty of the city and should be removed by the authorities.

Mukesh, Mahendragarh

