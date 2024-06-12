Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Kurukshetra

Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, June 11
Heaps of garbage and burning of waste at various locations cause a lot of inconvenience to Kurukshetra residents. Locals said heaps of garbage can be spotted at various locations in commercial and residential areas. Besides, burning of waste by sanitation workers and residents is also going on unabated.
Dr Naresh Bhardwaj of NGO Green said, “Garbage is being burnt on a regular basis at different locations. Early this morning, I observed that heaps of garbage were set on fire at two places in the Sector 17 market area. The fire was doused by shopkeepers and traders. The municipal council employees should ensure that such incidents don’t occur and garbage is lifted on regular basis.”
“No action is taken against such violations of the NGT norms. We have raised the issue a number of times but to no avail. The MC should ensure proper garbage collection and scientific disposal, besides taking action against those who set the garbage on fire. The 0residents should also ensure that waste is dumped in garbage vehicles of the civic body. The council should also focus on source segregation of waste,” he added.
Yogesh Sharma, JJP leader in Kurukshetra, said, “Burning of garbage in the sectors is a major issue and it impacts the air quality and is harmful for the residents. The civic body has engaged an agency to collect garbage and it should ensure timely lifting and treatment of garbage, in the absence of which action should be taken. Without proper garbage collection and disposal, the sanitation condition can’t be improved.”
Municipal Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said, “The sanitation employees have been given clear instructions to ensure timely lifting of waste from all commercial and residential areas. Strict action will be initiated against the superviser for any lapse.”
Meanwhile, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha has also issued directions to the municipal council to ensure timely lifting of garbage. Sudha said, “The waste collected by the sanitation workers should be lifted on time. In the absence of this, all efforts of cleaning and sanitation get wasted. The officials have been directed to ensure work is done properly.”
Superviser will be taken to task
The sanitation employees have been given clear instructions to ensure timely lifting of waste from all commercial and residential areas. Strict action will be initiated against the superviser for any lapse. — Vaishali Sharma, municipal commissioner
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability