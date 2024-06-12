Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 11

Heaps of garbage and burning of waste at various locations cause a lot of inconvenience to Kurukshetra residents. Locals said heaps of garbage can be spotted at various locations in commercial and residential areas. Besides, burning of waste by sanitation workers and residents is also going on unabated.

Dr Naresh Bhardwaj of NGO Green said, “Garbage is being burnt on a regular basis at different locations. Early this morning, I observed that heaps of garbage were set on fire at two places in the Sector 17 market area. The fire was doused by shopkeepers and traders. The municipal council employees should ensure that such incidents don’t occur and garbage is lifted on regular basis.”

“No action is taken against such violations of the NGT norms. We have raised the issue a number of times but to no avail. The MC should ensure proper garbage collection and scientific disposal, besides taking action against those who set the garbage on fire. The 0residents should also ensure that waste is dumped in garbage vehicles of the civic body. The council should also focus on source segregation of waste,” he added.

Yogesh Sharma, JJP leader in Kurukshetra, said, “Burning of garbage in the sectors is a major issue and it impacts the air quality and is harmful for the residents. The civic body has engaged an agency to collect garbage and it should ensure timely lifting and treatment of garbage, in the absence of which action should be taken. Without proper garbage collection and disposal, the sanitation condition can’t be improved.”

Municipal Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said, “The sanitation employees have been given clear instructions to ensure timely lifting of waste from all commercial and residential areas. Strict action will be initiated against the superviser for any lapse.”

Meanwhile, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha has also issued directions to the municipal council to ensure timely lifting of garbage. Sudha said, “The waste collected by the sanitation workers should be lifted on time. In the absence of this, all efforts of cleaning and sanitation get wasted. The officials have been directed to ensure work is done properly.”

Superviser will be taken to task The sanitation employees have been given clear instructions to ensure timely lifting of waste from all commercial and residential areas. Strict action will be initiated against the superviser for any lapse. — Vaishali Sharma, municipal commissioner

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra