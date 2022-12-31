Bus driver killed, 3 seriously injured in Gurugram mishap

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 30

A driver of a private bus was killed while three others were injured critically after a mini-truck rammed into a bus near Rathiwas cut on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday.

After the collision with the mini-bus, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tractor-trailer. Both vehicles overturned and they caught fire. A fire brigade team doused the flames and the injured were rushed to a hospital. An FIR has been registered against the mini-truck driver at the Bilaspur police station.

According to the police, the accident took place on the service lane of Rathiwas cut on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The deceased bus driver was identified as Rajesh (32), a native of Mainpuri in UP, and was working with Rajiv Tourist Service Pvt Ltd in Sector 32. Rajesh had gone to Pathredi with the staff of a private company. He was accompanied by helper Rinku. Driver Rajesh Kumar, helper Rinku and two other persons present in the bus were critically injured in the accident.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where the bus driver was declared brought dead by the doctors. The injured were being treated at the hospital, said the police.

“As of now, there is no information about the mini-truck driver. The probe is under way,” said inspector Neeraj Kumar, SHO of the Bilaspur police station. — TNS