Bus driver killed, passengers injured in Gurugram accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 27

A driver was killed and over 15 passengers were injured after a private bus rammed into a truck near Binola village on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) this morning.

According to police, the truck driver abruptly applied brakes, which caused the bus to crash into it. The truck driver managed to flee the spot. Following the complaint of the bus conductor, an FIR has been registered against the truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Bilaspur police station. The incident took place around 5.30 am and the bus was heading towards Delhi from Jaipur, carrying around 30 passengers. The bus was exactly behind the truck when the driver abruptly applied brakes, and the bus rammed into it. More than 15 passengers suffered minor injuries while the bus driver was stuck between the bus and truck, added the police.

“We are searching for the accused bus driver and will soon be arrested”, said Inspector Ajay Malik, SHO.

After receiving information, a police and a fire brigade team reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation. “Only four passengers were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. They were discharged after first aid. Some other passengers got scratches. The bus driver, identified as Praveen (25), a resident of Pali in Rajasthan, died during the treatment,” added Malik.

#gurugram