Bus operator shot dead in Rohtak village

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 7

Hansraj, alias Hansey, a bus operator of Ritoli village in the district, was shot near his village while he was driving a private society bus today.

The assailant(s) reportedly boarded the bus as passengers, shot at Hansraj and fled away from the scene. Some old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing.

Hansraj was rushed to the Rohtak PGIMS where he was declared dead by doctors. His body was sent for the post-mortem examination.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Hansraj’s younger brother Jai Singh said his brother had been shot by Himanshu, alias Bhau, Jogender, Bijender and Jaisingh, alias Boda.

The police have registered a case and investigation was on.