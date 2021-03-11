Buy land for AIIMS by May 31 or face stir, Samiti tells Haryana govt

Tribune News Service

Rewari, May 16

The AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti has threatened to hold a mahapanchayat in Kund town here on June 12 if the state government fails to buy the proposed 200 acres for the ambitious AIIMS project in Majra village by May 31.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the samiti held at Kund village here today. The meeting presided over by samiti chief Shyotaj Singh also raised questions over the government’s intention towards the project, stating that it had now demanded 50 acres more from the villagers without citing any reason.

Notably, the state government had, several months ago, announced to buy the land from the residents of Majra village at the rate of Rs 40 lakh per acre for the project. The villagers have already uploaded the documents of over 200 acres on the e-Bhoomi portal while giving their consent to sell their land for the project.

“A total 200 acres are required for the AIIMS project but the government has created a sense of doubt by demanding 50 acres more without buying the earlier land. Hence, it seems to be delay tactics and we have warned the government of completing the work of sale deed registration of the proposed land by May 31. Otherwise, we will launch an agitation to get the project executed at the earliest,” said Rajendra Nimoth, spokesman, AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ashok Garg said the process to buy the proposed land for the project would be started in the last week of May as all formalities were in the final stage. — TNS