Buyers protest against Supertech builder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 22

Buyers of flats in Supertech Hughes project in Sector 68 today staged a protest outside the office of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) and raised slogans against the builder. Demanding a refund, the protesters met the Union minister and local MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, and sought strict action against the builder.

They urged the Prime Minister to take up “Makaan ki baat” during his “Mann ki Baat” programme and ensure that the buyers got justice. “We want our hard-earned money to be refunded,” they said.

Even after HRERA’s order to the builder, he was neither returning the money nor completing the project, they claimed.

“The possession of flats was due in 2017, but they have not been constructed. Supertech took a loan worth crores in the name of flat buyers under an agreement that until possession Supertech will pay the loan instalments, but neither has the possession been given nor is Supertech paying the instalments. Banks are issuing warrants to buyers through outstation courts,” SK Sachdeva, an investor, added.

