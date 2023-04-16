Buyers protest against Supertech, demand refund

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 15

Persons who have purchased property at Supertech Hughes project, Sector 68, staged a protest today against the builder demanding the refund of the money they have invested.

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), in an order, has asked the builder to return the investors’ money. The protesters gathered outside the office of the HRERA and raised slogans against the builder.

They asked the HRERA to take action against the builder. The protesters said the builder was neither returning the money nor completing the project.

“The builder is not following the orders of the HRERA. When we contact his office, the staff refuse to say anything,” one of the protesters said.

Investors SK Sachdeva, Sushil, Sudhir and others said they had invested in more than half a dozen projects of the Supertech. “The builder had sold properties in the Sector 68 project in 2013. Half a dozen ongoing projects of the company, including the one in Sohna, were to be completed by 2018. To date, these projects have not been completed,” Sachdeva said.