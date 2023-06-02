Buyers protest at Jantar Mantar over delay in possession of flats

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 1

Representatives of around 5,000 homebuyers of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana projects by Mahira Builders protested at Jantar Mantar today over delay in construction.

Nearly 200 people started a dharna at the site as they sought possession of their flats, which were supposed to be handed to them in August 2022. The draw of lots was conducted in 2018 and full payment of flats has reportedly been made to the builder. However, the construction work has been stalled midway.

It may be noted that Mahira Builders are executing projects in Sectors 68, 63, 104, 103 and 95. The residents claimed that they have submitted over 60 complaints on the CM Window, but all were closed without being resolved.

“We invested our all savings in these flats and have been waiting for a home since 2018. The builder has been fooling us for long,” said Dhruv Kapoor, one of the protestors. “We have knocked at each door in Haryana, but nobody — including the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) — is ready to take any action against the builder. We are now at Jantar Mantar in hope that the Central authorities will listen to our grievance. We want PM Narendra Modi to look into the execution of the scheme in the state.”

“This is slow death for us. Homebuyers have suffered heart attacks and died after losing hope. We appealed to the RERA and requested the CM, but got nothing. We did not buy these flats for investment, but to own a home. But now, we are on streets. If we must die waiting for a home, we will die here,” added another.

It was in May last year that government had cancelled the licence for the Sector 68 project granted to Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd) citing violations by the builder, including submitting forged documents and fake bank guarantees. The department later blacklisted four other projects of the developer for irregularities.

This left homebuyers aghast and they demanded justice. Following appeals, the licence was granted in September 2022, but builder has not started work on the project so far.

