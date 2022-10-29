Buying of parmal varieties stopped in Karnal, teams set up to verify gate passes

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 28

After the reports of the arrival of parmal paddy from UP and other neighbouring states in different grain markets, the district authorities have temporarily stopped the procurement of parmal varieties, and teams have been constituted to verify the arrival in the grain markets and the gate passes issued against the arrival.

“Mandi-wise teams have been constituted that consist of members from the concerned market committee, agriculture, and the Revenue Department to determine whether the gate passes have been correctly issued or not. They will also verify the unsold grains lying in the grain markets with registration on the MFMB portal,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.

As per the data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), the district recorded an arrival of 106.15 lakh quintal parmal paddy till October 27 against the arrival of 97.99 lakh quintal in the same time last year.

Protest over non-issuance of gate passes Farmers protested and blocked the service-lane of National Highway No. 44 over the non-issuance of gate passes

Karnal SDM Anubhav Mehta made it clear to them that paddy would be allowed inside the grain market after verification

Farmers got pacified, but demanded the procurement to be started as no “procurement has been done after October 22”

Out of 106.15 lakh quintal, 103.09 lakh quintal have been procured, while 3.06 lakh quintal are still lying unsold in the different grain markets of the district. The data revealed that several grain markets and purchase centres had already surpassed the arrival of the corresponding period of last year.

One of the arhtiyas claimed that several traders had stocked paddy, which they had purchased from other states at cheaper prices at different locations in the district.

The DC said, “We have increased vigil at the Haryana-UP border as well as at entry gates of the grain markets. Proper verification of farmers is being done. Documents of the farmers are being checked to verify whether the paddy is of Haryana or UP.”

