Buying of parmal varieties via e-Kharid halted in Karnal

Parveen Arora
Karnal, November 8
Suspecting the arrival of parmal varieties from other states in the grain markets of the district, the administration has halted the procurement of parmal varieties via the e-Kharid portal, leaving farmers, whose parmal paddy is still lying in the fields, in a tough situation.
The farmers alleged this step might force them to sell their crop to private players at throwaway prices, while the authorities claimed that harvesting has been over in the district and they suspect that some traders may bring paddy from other states and sell it at MSP in the grain markets in the district.
They are demanding that the authorities should start purchasing paddy after verifying whether the crop is lying in the fields or not.
As per information, the parmal produce (MSP Rs 2,203 a quintal) is now being registered on the e-NAM portal, instead of e-Kharid. Instead of government agencies, their produce is now being procured by private players.
The district has so far seen the arrival of around 97 lakh quintals of parmal paddy. The arrival last year was around 107 lakh quintals.
“After floods, I cultivated parmal variety on nine acres. Now, at the time of harvesting, I have come to know that the procurement has been halted. The government should verify the area and purchase the paddy which is still in the fields,” said Puneet Goel of Jarifabad.
Nirver Singh, another farmer, said the parmal variety was yet to be harvested by him on eight acres. The private players would procure the produce below MSP, he alleged.
A senior official said on the condition of anonymity that the step had been taken to stop traders from bringing paddy from outside the state. “We will ensure that no paddy is procured below the MSP. Directions have been given to the officials in this regard,” he added. “Hardly any parmal crop is standing in the fields across the district,” he said.
Now register on e-NAM portal
- The parmal produce is now being registered on the e-NAM portal, instead of the e-Kharid portal
- Instead of govt agencies, the produce is now being procured by private players
- “We will ensure that no paddy is procured below the MSP. Directions have been given to the officials in this regard,” a senior official said
