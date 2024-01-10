By year-end, trains from Ambala to Chandigarh to run at 130 kmph

Tribune News Service

Trains on the Ambala-Chandigarh and Saharanpur-Ambala sections of the Ambala Railway Division are expected to start running at a speed of 130 kmph from the existing speed of 110 kmph by the end of this year.

Will improve line capacity Speed on six sections have been increased over the last couple of years, and by the end of this year, the division will increase capacity of track on the Ambala-Chandigarh and Saharanpur-Ambala sections. This will help in improving the line capacity by 18 per cent. Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division

A senior railway official said, “The division is set to increase the speed of Ambala-Chandigarh, and Saharanpur-Ambala sections to 130 kmph by the end of this year. The division will undertake major signalling work, and strengthen the track and bridge to achieve the speed.

“The acceleration will cut travel time and also increase the line capacity besides, helping the division in introducing more trains without affecting the existing trains.”

The speed on Sirhind-Nangaldam, Dhuri-Jakhal-Hisar, New Morinda-Sahnewal, Chandigarh-New Morinda and Bathinda-Sri Ganganagar sections had been increased from 100 kmph to 110 kmph in October 2022. The speed on the Charu Takrala-Amb Andaura section was increased from 80 to 100 kmph in December 2021.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala Division, Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “Speed on six sections have been increased over the last couple of years, and by the end of this year, the division will increase capacity of track on the Ambala-Chandigarh and Saharanpur-Ambala sections. The trains on both sections will be running from the existing speed of 110 kmph to 130 kmph. This will help in improving the line capacity by 18 per cent and the division will be able to introduce new trains. The other routes on which the trains run at a speed of 100 and 110 kmph will also be upgraded in the coming years.”

“Vande Bharat trains are being introduced and the capacity of track on their routes will be increased to ensure that the trains run at 130 kmph. Between Ambala-Ludhiana and Ambala-Delhi, Vande Bharat trains run at 130 kmph. Currently, Vande Bharat runs at a speed of 110 kmph between Ambala and Chandigarh and after the upgrade, the speed will increase to 130 kmph,” he added. In November, the Railway Board sanctioned the extension of the Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat train up to Chandigarh.

