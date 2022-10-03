Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

New Delhi, October 3
The bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana will take place on November 3.
The Election Commission said this in a statement here on Monday.
Bypolls to six more vacant assembly seats spread across five states will be held on November 3, the EC said. These are Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar, Andheri (East) in Maharashtra, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath in Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar in Odisha.
The notification for the bypolls would be issued on October 7, the EC said.
The counting of votes would take place on November 6, the poll panel said.
