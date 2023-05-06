Cab driver found dead on eway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 5

On Friday morning, a 38-year-old cab driver was allegedly found murdered on the service road of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near IFFCO Chowk. The victim’s cab was also missing, and it was unclear whether it was robbed. An FIR was registered at the Sector 18 police station.

Upon discovering the body, the police conducted an investigation and found several cut marks on the chest and head of the deceased. The victim was later identified as Nand Kumar, a resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi, originally from Madhubani, Bihar.

“We are trying to identify the suspect using footage from CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Haresh Kumar, SHO.