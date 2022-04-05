Cab robbers at it again in Gurugram, rob Central Govt employee

Gurugram, April 4
Cabbie robbers struck again in the city as they robbed a Central Government employee of his smart watch, some cash after offering him a lift last night from IFFCO Chowk. An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase II police station.
FIR registered
An FIR was registered against three unidentified robbers under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC at the DLF Phase II police station on Monday.
Arvind Bagadia, a native of Seekar in Rajasthan and working as a clerical staff at a Central Government office in RK Puram, Delhi, filed a complaint in which he said on Sunday he was waiting for a public transport at IFFCO Chowk to reach Ghitorni. Then a car came and stopped near him and the driver offered him a lift.
“There were already three people sitting in the car, including the driver. I asked them and the driver agreed to drop me at Ghitorni. I sat in the car and soon the two overpowered me inside the car and snatched my smart watch, money and the bag. They started thrashing me and while being manhandled I snatched my bag back from them but they fled away after snatching my smart watch, some money and pushed me out from their car near Dronacharya metro station. Today, I complained to the police ”, the complainant said in his complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against three unidentified robbers under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC at the DLF Phase II police station today.
“We are trying to identify the vehicle and accused with the help of nearby CCTV cameras”, said inspector Pawan Malik, SHO of DLF, Phase II police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...