Cab robbers at it again in Gurugram, rob Central Govt employee

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 4

Cabbie robbers struck again in the city as they robbed a Central Government employee of his smart watch, some cash after offering him a lift last night from IFFCO Chowk. An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase II police station.

FIR registered An FIR was registered against three unidentified robbers under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC at the DLF Phase II police station on Monday.

Arvind Bagadia, a native of Seekar in Rajasthan and working as a clerical staff at a Central Government office in RK Puram, Delhi, filed a complaint in which he said on Sunday he was waiting for a public transport at IFFCO Chowk to reach Ghitorni. Then a car came and stopped near him and the driver offered him a lift.

“There were already three people sitting in the car, including the driver. I asked them and the driver agreed to drop me at Ghitorni. I sat in the car and soon the two overpowered me inside the car and snatched my smart watch, money and the bag. They started thrashing me and while being manhandled I snatched my bag back from them but they fled away after snatching my smart watch, some money and pushed me out from their car near Dronacharya metro station. Today, I complained to the police ”, the complainant said in his complaint.

“We are trying to identify the vehicle and accused with the help of nearby CCTV cameras”, said inspector Pawan Malik, SHO of DLF, Phase II police station.