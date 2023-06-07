Cabinet nod to metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Gurugram’s Cyber City

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 7

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved metro connectivity fromHUDA CityCentertoCyber Cityin Gurugram with a spur line to Dwarka Expressway.

Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal said the project will cost Rs 5,452 crore.

The new line will cover 28.50 kilometres and have 27 stations on the route. Metro trains on the line will have a design speed of 80 km per hour and an average speed of 34 kmph. The entire project will be elevated and completed in four years.

This extension will lead to employment generation, said Goyal.By 2030-31, 17 lakh people will get employment because of this extension of metro line, said Goyal.

The project will be executed by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) which will be set up as a 50:50 special purpose vehicle of the Centre and the Haryana government after the sanction order is issued.

This new metro line will connect New Gurugram with the older parts of the city and also provide overall economic development in the area, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said, adding that in the next phase, it will provide connectivity to the IGI Airport.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City with a spur line (branch line) to Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, covering a distance of 28.50 km and having 27 stations on the route," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the metro connectivity will have a standard gauge line of 1,435 mm (5ft and 8.5 inches). It will have a spur line from Basai village for connectivity to the depot, it said.

The metro connectivity will begin from the existing HUDA City Centre on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line and the new stations will include Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai Village, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5 and Cyber City.

According to the ministry, Gurugram's population is around 25 lakh and an estimated daily ridership on the new line will be 5.34 lakh by 2026, 7.26 lakh by 2031, 8.81 lakh by 2041 and 10.70 lakh by 2051.

The statement issued by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry stated that the loan for the project is being tied up with European Investment Board and World Bank. (With PTI Inputs)

