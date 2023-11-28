Cabinet nod to revise communication & connectivity infra policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

To enhance the availability of high-quality technology and communication infrastructure throughout the state, the state Cabinet today approved the revision of the Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy – 2023.

Sale of panchayat land of 3 villages The Cabinet approved the sale of 350.5 acres of panchayat land of three villages Asan Kalan, Khandra, and Bal Jattan, to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, for its first phase expansion. IOCL will purchase land at Rs. 2.2 crore per acre. One-time settlement scheme To recover outstanding dues and reduce litigations, the Cabinet on Monday approved “The Haryana One-Time Settlement Scheme for Recovery of Outstanding Dues 2023”. It will facilitate in recovering dues governed by various Acts of the Excise and Taxation Department in the pre-GST regime.

The revised policy establishes a framework for the creation of enabling 5G infrastructure, including through ducts alongside roads, allowing multiple service providers to share the same infrastructure for optimising right of way (RoW) availability and preventing frequent disruptions caused by multiple infrastructure providers digging in the RoW.

Under the newly approved schedule, if the nodal officer fails to either grant permission or reject the application within 45 days from the submission date, the permission will be deemed granted. The Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned will be the single contact person for all clearances.

“Any telecom infrastructure and service provider registered or licenced with/from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, or infrastructure provider duly authorised by the licensee to lay the communication and connectivity infrastructure is eligible to seek permission under this policy to install, lay or provide communication and connectivity infrastructure in the state,” said a government spokesperson.

The updated policy supersedes previous policies. “The decision encourages the integration of cutting-edge technological advancements in the telecom sector, including fibre to the home (FTTH), and innovative business models like the open access network (OAN), which separates physical access to the network from service delivery,” added the government spokesperson.