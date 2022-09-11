Cable snaps, mason falls off 19th floor of G’gram building, dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 10

A 38-year-old mason died after allegedly falling off from the 19th floor of a tower at an under-construction site of a group housing project in Sector 65.

The deceased is identified as Manoj Shah, a native of Champaran district in Bihar. The incident took place when the cable of a lift he was repairing snapped. Family members of the deceased mason alleged that there were no safety measures at the site. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 65 police station.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday when the mason was repairing a lift in one of the under-construction towers. According to the complaint filed by Shivbalak Kumar, brother-in-law of the victim, who also works as a labourer at the same site, said around 5.30 pm, when he was repairing a lift on the 19th floor, a cable snapped and he fell from the tower. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“Manoj died due to negligence of the contractor and builder as they had not provided him with any safety equipment such as safety belt, helmet or shoes. For the death of my relative, only the construction company, ACC Private Limited and builder company M3M is responsible,” the complainant alleged in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the contractor and the developer of the project under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304-A (death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian PenalCode.

“We are investigating the matter from all angles. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law, ” said Inspector Deepak Kumar, Station House Officer.

Despite several attempts, officials of the builder and construction company could not be contacted.