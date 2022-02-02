Calendar row: HAU VC apologises to farmers

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, February 1
Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU) seeks to put an end to the ongoing controversy over the removal of the photo of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh from the annual calendar.
University Vice-Chancellor Dr BR Kamboj has apologised to farmers over the incident and promised to release a new calendar carrying the photograph of the late farmer leader.
A group of farmers met the Vice-Chancellor in the university today. Shamsher Nambardar, a farmer leader, said the VC apologised to them over the incident and promised that a new calendar would replace the existing calendar within three days.
The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the VC, Dr Atul Dhingra, reiterated the regret on behalf of the university, stating that they had not meant to hurt the sentiments of anybody.
Meanwhile, the Haryana Agriculture University Teachers Association (HAUTA) alleged that the photo was deliberately removed from the calendar on part of the university authorities, which had invited widespread condemnation.
New calendar on way
A photo of the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh is placed in the middle of the calendar. Still, we have ordered the printing of new calendars carrying the photo of Charan Singh. — Dr Atul Dhingra, OSD to the VC
#chaudhary charan singh #haryana agriculture university #hau
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...