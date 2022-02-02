Calendar row: HAU VC apologises to farmers

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 1

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU) seeks to put an end to the ongoing controversy over the removal of the photo of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh from the annual calendar.

University Vice-Chancellor Dr BR Kamboj has apologised to farmers over the incident and promised to release a new calendar carrying the photograph of the late farmer leader.

A group of farmers met the Vice-Chancellor in the university today. Shamsher Nambardar, a farmer leader, said the VC apologised to them over the incident and promised that a new calendar would replace the existing calendar within three days.

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the VC, Dr Atul Dhingra, reiterated the regret on behalf of the university, stating that they had not meant to hurt the sentiments of anybody.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Agriculture University Teachers Association (HAUTA) alleged that the photo was deliberately removed from the calendar on part of the university authorities, which had invited widespread condemnation.

New calendar on way A photo of the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh is placed in the middle of the calendar. Still, we have ordered the printing of new calendars carrying the photo of Charan Singh. — Dr Atul Dhingra, OSD to the VC

