Call on 112 helps minor report rape

Chandigarh, August 17

In response to a signal call made to 112 today, the State Emergency Response Centre (Haryana 112) has helped a rape victim to report the crime.

An official spokesperson said on August 17, a call made on 112 landed at the State Emergency Response Centre, Panchkula, where a girl could be heard sobbing and crying and later disconnected the call.

The communication officer judged the caller to be in trouble and called her back immediately and tried to speak to her. The caller, who was reluctant in sharing her plight, was convinced by the Supervisor Communication Officer to divulge more details.

Meanwhile, on the basis of the location based services (LBS) provided by the network service provider, the Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) of Panchkula was intimated about the gravity of the incident and put on alert to track the victim’s exact location. The ERV police personnel also called the victim and managed to trace her exact location. The Durga Shakti Team of Panchkula Police was also summoned by the ERV personnel to the location of the caller. The minor girl then reported that she was raped by the house owner’s driver and as she feared for her safety, she could not share these details with anyone. The matter was referred to the Panchkula police for further action.

Swift and timely action by the entire team of Haryana 112, aided in unearthing a heinous crime being committed against the minor girl.

A case against the accused was registered at the Women police station, Panchkula. The accused, who is at large, has been identified.